COVID-19 vaccine to be released to West Virginians in two phases

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - During a Friday press briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice provided new details on the state's coronavirus vaccine distribution plan.

“We will get a limited supply of vaccines at first, so our team of experts are still finalizing the plan to make sure that the vaccines are available to all West Virginians, starting with those who are at the highest risk,” Justice said.

There will be two main phases of vaccine allocation, according to Justice. Phase 1 will include those at the highest risk of serious complications from COVID-19, as well as individuals who are essential frontline workers fighting this pandemic.

Phase 1 will be divided into four subsections.

Phase 1-A includes hospital staff, long-term care facility staff and residents, and pharamcies.

Phase 1-B will cover community infrastructure and emergency response personnel, public health officials, and first responders.

Other health care workers, such as home health providers, can receive the vaccine in Phase 1-C.

Phase 1-D includes teachers and education staff.

"We are planning to offer vaccines to all individuals identified in Phase 1-A through 1-D within the first six weeks, based on the allocation of vaccines," Justice explained. "As our allocation increases and distribution occurs, we will be able to move through the phases more quickly."

The general population will be eligible for vaccination in Phase 2, which is expected to begin in March 2021.

"We will place initial emphasis on our most vulnerable in the general population based on guidance from the CDC,” Justice added.

The Mountain State is expected to start receiving shipments of the vaccine within 24 hours of Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Justice says in-state vaccination will begin within 24 hours of receiving the initial shipments.

