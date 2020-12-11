Dispatch, First Responders, Community leaders react to fatal Greenbrier County fire

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - Anytime a tragedy strikes, it could be difficult for first-responders and the community to process.

On Tuesday, a fire ripped through a home on Flynn's Creek Road in Williamsburg, destroying everything in it's path and leaving five children and one adult dead.

Hayley Bittinger, a Greenbrier County dispatcher said the call that came in to report that fire was heartbreaking.

"It's really hard dealing with it in here," said Bittinger. "I know we don't see a lot of stuff that goes on in the field, and I can't imagine how some of those guys that had to deal with that are feeling."

According to Mike Honaker, The Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management in Greenbrier County, many first-responders are accustomed to dealing with tragedies. However, one of this magnitude will stay with them forever.

"Nothing prepares us for the death of Children, it's just that simple," said Honaker. "That this particular event involved the death of many children and you can imagine many of these first responders have children and they can't help but put themselves in the place of who's going to be impacted by this."

Honaker said they are providing support such as counselors to first-responders.

However, first-responders are not the only ones impacted by this tragedy.

Local Pastor and State Senator, Stephen Baldwin said the community is heartbroken but there are resources available to help.

"People want answers right now obviously, and there aren't really answers to tragedies like this so we need to rely on each other and reach out for professional support, and fortunately we've got a lot of great professional support," said Baldwin.

The best thing community members can do when dealing with this tragedy is encourage, pray for, and show support for first-responders, dispatchers, and each other.

If anyone in the community is interested in showing support for the children and families impacted by this tragedy, there will be a candelight vigil, Tuesday, Decemeber 15 at 5:15 P.M. in the free parking at the state fairgrounds.

Another will also be held next Friday, December 18, at 6:00 PM at the Williamsburg Community Field.