Gradually cooling & becoming unsettled over the weekend

High pressure will begin to lose its grip on our weather pattern overnight, and a frontal system will approach us as we head into the weekend. Cloud cover will gradually build in overnight tonight, but we should stay dry until tomorrow. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 30s to low 40s.

A cold front will swing in Saturday, bringing occasional showers from around noon until sun-down Saturday evening. Flooding is not a concern this time around, as rain amounts look to be light; just enough to wet the ground in many places. Temperatures tomorrow will still be on the milder side, in the 50s, thanks to southwesterly wind flow, but winds will change direction more out of the northwest behind the front as we head into Sunday.

Saturday night, we'll begin to clear back out for a while, and lows will fall into the 40s. Sunday will be partly sunny, cool, and dry with highs in the mi to upper 40s. Another area of low pressure looks to cross the region as we head into the Sunday night-Monday timeframe.

As of now, it looks like rain, mixing with wet snow will be possible Sunday night after sunset and through the day Monday. We should have a better idea of "how much" of the white stuff we'll see in the coming days. As of right now, this event looks to be minor one, similar to the ones we've had recently. Regardless, it will be cold into early next week, with highs back in the 30s by Monday.