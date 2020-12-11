Identities, ages of fatal fire victims released

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) - Investigators are releasing new details after a house fire killed six people in Greenbrier County on Tuesday.

According to Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan, the adult victim has been confirmed to be Oreanna Antionette Myers, 25, of Williamsburg, WV.

The five other victims were children, aged 7, 6, 4, 3 and 1.

Myers was the biological mother of three of the children.

The investigation is ongoing.