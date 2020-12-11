Jury: Black bikers’ race was a factor, but city won’t pay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal jury says Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was motivated by race when it created a traffic plan for a motorcycle festival known as Black Bike Week. But the jurors said the city probably would have imposed the plan anyway, so it owes no damages and won’t have to change. Myrtle Beach cites public safety for the barricades that funnel Black bikers into a 23-mile no-exit ride out of town. Civil rights groups presented an email where officials said the idea was to “suck the fun” out of the event. The plaintiffs complained that white bikers who attend Harley Week don’t get such treatment.