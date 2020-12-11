Local sheriff recognized for work on multi-state program

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt is being recognized.

He received a special presentation from Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program's executive board. He has been serving on the board since 2016, and now he's wrapping up two terms representing Virginia's law enforcement.

The group's mission is to enhance and coordinate drug enforcement efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. HIDTA covers multiple counties in Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

“Being a part of Appalachia HIDTA has brought a lot of resources to Tazewell County and has helped in the work we are doing to combat illegal drugs," said Sheriff Hieatt.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to have been a member of the Executive Board, and I have enjoyed working with federal agents and law enforcement throughout the Appalachia area in this common goal," said Sheriff Hieatt.