Mercer County Schools to resort to remote learning ahead of winter break

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - Schools in Mercer County will resort to remote learning, the Board of Education announced Friday.

Remote learning will begin Monday (Dec. 14th) and continue through the start of winter break on December 23rd. Schools will learn remotely regardless of Mercer County's color on the WVDE School Alert System map.

In-person instruction will resume on January 4th, 2021.

Food delivery plans are underway.

