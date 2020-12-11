NBC’s Kornacki brings expertise to NFL playoff picture

Steve Kornacki was the breakout star of MSNBC’s election coverage and now he will continue to be a part of NBC’s “Football Night in America” after his debut appearance last Sunday. Kornacki will be on for the pregame show and during halftime of Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. The political correspondent has become known for his analysis of polls and voting. He says the network is trying to attach probabilities to add a layer to the NFL playoff picture.