New developments revealed in fatal Greenbrier County house fire

GREENBRIER COUNTY W. VA. (WVVA) - A new development was revealed on Friday in a Greenbrier County house fire that killed six people.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff's office confirmed that the adult victim has been identified as 25-year old Oreanna Myers of Williamsburg.

The other five victims were children aged seven, six, four, three, and one.

The Investigation is still ongoing.

Sheriff Sloan said the next steps of the investigation include completing the autopsies of the victims.

"Once we get the results of the autopsies, we're hopeful that will help us confirm some of the information that we believe at this point and will help us as we move on with the investigation, so that's only a portion of it, but it is a very important part of it," said Sloan.

WVVA News has reached out to the state medical examiner;'s office for a timeline for those autopsies to be completed, but has not yet received a response.