New York City bars, restaurants pursue adaptation to survive

NEW YORK (AP) — The months of pandemic have meant nothing but change for New York City’s restaurant and bar owners. They’ve had to deal with limits to what kind of service they could offer, how many people could be inside when indoor dining was allowed to return, and how to adjust to the rise of outdoor dining. One bar/performance venue in Brooklyn has been turned into a bottle store. Another restaurant and bar owner shut down most of his properties and is keeping one open, in hopes of being able to expand when the pandemic has passed.