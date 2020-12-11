No. 11 WVU holds on against North Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mountaineers overcame a lackluster first half on the offensive end to sneak past the Mean Green, 62-50.

Both Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe didn't score a single point in the first twenty minutes, as the team shot 25.7 percent from the floor. North Texas shot better than 59 percent in the first frame to grab a 29-21 halftime lead.

But, WVU opened the second half on a 16-0 run to grab an advantage they wouldn't concede.

Culver notched another double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Sean McNeil chipped in a team-high 15 points.

Javion Hamlet led the Mean Green with 15 points.

The Mountaineers have a quick turnaround, as they welcome No. 19 Richmond on Sunday.