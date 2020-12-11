Pleasant forecast for Friday; rain builds back in for some this weekend

Another rain free day! Temperatures will soar into the upper 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny skies stay with us also.

Tonight we can expect mild low temperatures. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and 40s. Increasing clouds will begin during this evening out in front of our next weather system.

Clouds are expected overnight and all day Saturday. A low pressure system will cross through this weekend providing some rain showers. Saturday morning is dry, but spotty showers will arrive Saturday afternoon (around 1-3PM) and continue Saturday night. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow.

This has been a tricky system to forecast as there was a lot of uncertainty with models. Models are showing Sunday to be more dry than previously thought. A few showers are possible Sunday morning and overnight Sunday into Monday, but most of Sunday will be on the drier side.

Cold air will be behind this system. Saturday's highs are in the 50s and lower 60s. We are a tad cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. By Sunday night that's when the cold air will really impact us. Lows will hit around freezing giving a chance for rain to switch to a wintry mix and even light snowfall. Snow/mix is possible throughout the day on Monday. High temperatures Monday will be scattered around in the 30s. So by Monday you will need to have the winter gear out again!

