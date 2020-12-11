Republicans line up behind Trump’s attack on the election

HOUSTON (AP) - More than half of House Republicans, including their top two leaders, are backing a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's victory in an extraordinary display of the party's willingness to subvert the will of voters.

Seventeen Republican attorneys general and 126 members of Congress have joined Texas in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out millions of votes in four battleground states based on baseless claims of fraud.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana on Friday signed onto a brief backing the longshot bid.

The case demonstrates Trump's remarkable political power even even as he spreads false claims that many Democrats and others fear risk deeply damaging democracy.