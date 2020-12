MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) Route 19 North has re-opened after a car fire shutdown traffic on Friday.



It happened just after 7 p.m. at the Mount Hope exit in Fayette County.



Right now, we're working to bring you additional details on the person's condition.



The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. is handling the investigation.



The West Virginia State Police and Mount Hope Fire Department responded.