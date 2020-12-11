Senators Manchin and Capito release statements regarding shutdown of Viatris facility

CHARLESTON,W . Va. (WVVA) - Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) released statements today regarding the recent announcement that the Viatris manufacturing facility in Morgantown, WV is closing down.

“I’m incredibly disappointed to learn that Viatris’ Morgantown plant will be ending its manufacturing operations by July 2021. This is devastating news for the hundreds of hardworking individuals who worked at Mylan that make up the plant’s workforce and the entire community—especially during the holiday season. I will continue to do whatever I can to help the community—whether it’s working with partners at the federal, state, and local levels, to attract new investment to the area or assisting those who have been impacted by the closure.” Senator Capito said.

“Today’s announcement by Viatris is heartbreaking news for 1,500 workers and their families right before the holidays. While the decision has been made as part of a global restructuring initiative, it is incredibly unfortunate for a company founded in West Virginia to close any of its locations in the state. It’s my understanding that Viatris will maintain their research and development operations in Morgantown, but the closure of the manufacturing facility by July 31st and the loss of these jobs for the region is devastating. I will work with city, county and state leaders, Viatris, and all other parties to find alternatives to keep these West Virginians employed.” Senator Manchin said.