‘Shop with a SWAT’ continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA)- From fighting crime, to finding time to serve the community. More than 10 Mercer County Sheriff's Deputies joined staff from Starting Points Resource Center to provide gifts for 70 Mercer County children and their families

"When it's a time of the year where everybody should feel hope and excitement for a new year we want to make sure in anyway that we try to provide to those less fortunate children and families in the community," Detective-Sergeant, Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Steven Sommers said.

"Typically we do have the kids with us and it's a great experience for them because they get to see that law enforcement is not just on calls. They are also here to help out with the community. For us at Starting Points we have families come in for services so we're going to give those kids their gifts individually, one at a time with their families," Program Director, Starting Points, Ladeana Morgan said.

But despite COVID-19, it was important for organizers to continue the tradition.

"We want to give an example to everyone, not just for children, but everyone in the community for them to know, if you can't do anything you can at least give back something small," Morgan said.

"It's always important to give back to those less fortunate, then those of us that are managing day to day life, but it's especially important during this ongoing pandemic people are out of work, or looking for work," Sommers said.