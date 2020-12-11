Tony Coaxum: A New Tradition

(WVVA)- When Bluefield State College announced that they would be adding 12 programs to their athletic department in August, one of the more notable sports making its return was football. The Big Blue hadn't had a team since 1980, and rebuilding the program from scratch would be no easy task.

But difficult tasks don't intimidate Tony Coaxum.

The Big Blue announced that the former assistant coach for the Army Black Knights and Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos would be the man to help bring back football at Bluefield State. It was a test that Coaxum welcomed.

"Challenges are something that I enjoy taking on," said Coaxum. "A lot of people tell me I can't do something and it makes me want to do it more."

But the culture Coaxum wants to create is something he knows he can't do alone. However, he remains excited by every piece he can fit into the puzzle.

"This is going to be our program," said Coaxum. "So everyone who is going to be apart of this thing, especially in these next two to three years, they can look back many years from now and say 'yeah, we did this.'"