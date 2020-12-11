VHSL to require face coverings during winter practice, competition

(WVVA) - As winter sports and activities begin in Virginia schools, athletes and coaches will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) informed members schools that it will be mandatory to follow the mask recommendations laid out by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and American Academy of Pediatrics.

Athletes must wear face coverings during "group training, competition and on the sidelines," as advised by the VDH.

Exceptions to this rule will be wrestling, cheer (while tumbling), swim and dive, as well as gymnastics. Athletes in those sports will be required to wear face coverings until the moment of competition.

The VHSL will also abide by Governor Ralph Northam's Executive Order 72. The order limits indoor sports events to just 25 spectators. Outdoor events will have a limit of two guests per player. The number of spectators must not be more than 30 percent of the maximum occupancy.