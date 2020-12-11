West Virginia man accused of killing 2 in drive-by shootings

CULLODEN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia man has been charged with killing two people in separate drive-by shootings. Law enforcement officials told news outlets Thursday that 30-year-old Justin Howard Groff of Hurricane was charged with first-degree murder in Putnam and Cabell counties. Putnam County Sheriff Steve Deweese said Goff is accused of fatally shooting John Glaspell on Monday and Toni Lynn Cremeans on Tuesday. WCHS-TV reported that Deweese said it appears Goff had a “vendetta against the two victims” because he blamed them for his girlfriend’s drug overdose. Groff was being held at Western Regional Jail. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.