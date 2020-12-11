West Virginia short film now available for free on YouTube

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - A short film based in Southern West Virginia is now available for free on YouTube.

The film is called 'The Usual Route,' and it is less than 10 minutes long. The film is based on parts of Steven Dunn's novel 'Potted Meat,' which examines masculinity, loss of innocence and life in Southern West Virginia. Dunn is a McDowell County native.

"The short film follows a young man trying to balance the various influences around him as he contemplates his greater ambitions. 'The Usual Route' explores themes of responsibility and choices through the eyes of a teenager entering adulthood in a small town," according to a press release about the film.

Those involved with the film have ties to Southern West Virginia. The film's director is Cory Warner, a Bluefield, WV native and 2008 graduate of Bluefield High School.

Author Steven Dunn was born in Welch and raised in Kimball. He graduated from Mt. View High School in 1999.

The film's Executive Producer Vernon Oakes, was born and raised in Bluefield, WV, and he graduated from Bluefield High School in 1965.

The film's main actor, Lavon McClarrin graduated from Bluefield High School in 2020.

For the past year and a half, 'The Usual Route' has been screening nationwide at film festivals. To watch the film, go here. To visit the film's website, go here.

Disclosure: the film has swear words and references to drugs. It may be offensive to some viewers