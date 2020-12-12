At one Brazil hospital, the ICU is full of COVID-19 patients

NITEROI, Brazil (AP) — Across Brazil, many hospitals are filling up again with COVID-19 patients. On Friday, an Associated Press team visited the intensive care unit in the public Oceanico hospital in the Brazilian city of Niteroi. The ward is full of COVID-19 patients, and medical workers are constantly on the move. The hospital, which has 140 ICU beds, was inaugurated in April by city officials and treats only COVID-19 patients. Most of the ICU patients were connected to ventilators. A doctor told an elderly man who was about to be connected to a ventilator: “You will get out of this.”