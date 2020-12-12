Donations go to the Wade Center for the holidays

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)- Christmas will be a bit bright this year thanks to the Wade Center, and the Bay Area Community Church of Annapolis, out of Maryland.

The church distributed food and gifts for families of elementary school children in the Wade Center's after-school program. Grocery bags of food, toiletries and toys were also presented from Maple View Church of Christ in Bluefield.

Families were also allow to select toys displayed on the theater's stage that were donated by Dollar General on Cumberland Road.



"We are so grateful for the support of our community, Bay Area Community Church, Maple View Church of Christ and Dollar General. They affirm the importance of the Wade Center's after-school program for low-income elementary school children in Bluefield and their families," said Executive Director Betty Brainerd. "They brighten our students' families' Christmas."



The Wade Center's mission is to nurture Bluefield's children, youth and their families spiritually, physically, emotionally and intellectually through practical programs and mentoring relationships.

The Wade Center currently has 40 students enrolled in our after-school program and are licensed for 50. During virtual learning, our computer lab is open to all Mercer County students who need internet access, including Monday, December 14, from 9 am-noon.