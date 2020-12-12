Florida’s Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida standout forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention. Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The Gators say he is in critical but stable condition at the hospital and that he will remain overnight. Johnson had just dunked in transition before he fell to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as coach Mike White gathered his team to say a prayer. Johnson’s parents were flying from Virginia to be with their son.