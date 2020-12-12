Man charged in fatal shooting of West Virginia officer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been officially charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Charleston police officer. News outlets report that 38-year-old Joshua Phillips had a court hearing Saturday after he was charged in the death of 28-year-old Officer Cassie Johnson. Phillips appeared before a judge by video because he is hospitalized after he was wounded in the confrontation with Johnson. She died on Dec. 3, two days after being shot while responding to a parking lot complaint. Johnson joined the city as a humane officer in October 2017 and was sworn in as a patrol officer in January 2019.