No. 11 WVU faces tough test vs No. 19 Richmond

No. 19 Richmond (4-0) vs. No. 11 West Virginia (5-1)

WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Richmond presents a tough challenge for No. 11 West Virginia. West Virginia has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Richmond is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has relied heavily on its seniors. Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis have combined to account for 71 percent of all Spiders points this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gilyard has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Richmond’s Francis has attempted 28 3-pointers and connected on 35.7 percent of them, and is 7 for 22 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mountaineers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Spiders. West Virginia has an assist on 43 of 74 field goals (58.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Richmond has assists on 46 of 86 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: West Virginia has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.4 percent this year. That figure is the 13th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Richmond stands at just 19.6 percent (ranked 265th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com