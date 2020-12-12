Russian nuclear submarine test-fires 4 missiles

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian nuclear submarine has successfully test-fired four intercontinental ballistic missiles in a demonstration of the readiness of the nation’s nuclear forces amid the tensions with the United States. The Defense Ministry said that Vladimir Monomakh submarine of the Pacific Fleet launched four Bulava missiles in one salvo on Saturday from the Sea of Okhotsk. The launch follows large-scale drills of Russia’s strategic nuclear forces on Wednesday. The series of missile launches comes less than two months before the New START U.S.-Russian arms control treaty expires in early February. Moscow and Washington have discussed the possibility of its extension, but so far have failed to overcome their differences.