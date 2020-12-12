Scattered showers overnight, but pleasant conditions for Sunday

Rain will creep in for us during this evening and overnight. Showers will be scattered (meaning on and off). A few areas will even get away with a dry night.

Temperatures tonight will be mild. Lows fall into the 40s for most. Some areas will dip down into the 30s.

Tomorrow we are calling for a mostly dry day. A few showers are possible in the early morning, but most of the rain will be off to our east. Mix of sun and clouds will be present. Highs head into the upper 40s and 50s, so slightly cooler tomorrow than what we have been.

Let's talk winter precipitation!

Models are leaning towards Sunday night (after midnight) for some moisture to appear from the south. This will interact with cold air coming from the north. This cold air will help give a mix of rain and snow Sunday night and into part of the day on Monday.

Snowfall totals within models are all over the place mainly because who will see plain snow or plain rain or a mix of the two? This can be tricky to forecast.

The main issue will be (even if it's just rain) that this will all take place primarily during the Monday morning commute! Widespread precipitation will impact all of us. By Monday afternoon gradual clearing will occur.

We dry out for Tuesday, but another rain/snow event will sweep through on Wednesday. We believe more snow is likely out of Wednesday's event, but unfortunately it is still too early to tell!

Stay with WVVA for all the updates! Catch us on air tonight at 6PM and 11PM.