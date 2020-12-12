Toys for Tots thanks all supporters

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA)- Toys for Tots continued this weekend outside of Walmart in Bluefield.

Due to the pandemic, donations were down a bit, but that didn't stop most from still coming out tor spread Christmas cheer for children in need.

WVVA, and Toys for Tots wanted to thank all of you who continue to show support especially during this challenging time.

"I just want to take the opportunity to thank our sponsors, Ramey, The Ramey family has just been terrific as always. Community Connections, a new sponsor this year, we thank them and also Aaron's in Bluefield, and Princeton. We want to thank them, because without them it's even harder, so we thank them and we really want to thank all of our viewers who've been out, made a contribution and done something to help us because this year the need is really there. Because of all of your hard-work we'll be able to provide Christmas for a number of children," General Manager, Frank Brady said.

"Ramey Motors they're here every year. It's our key sponsor. We've picked up Community Connections in Princeton and we have Aarons. Without those three people, our efforts would be short. But there's another list we need to talk about. All of the Burkes stores. Bluefield, Princeton, and Wytheville all donated toys. Edgemont Baptist Church allowed us to do Toys for Tots and to my wife Debbie who made all of the phone calls for the applications we had. My son John, and his wife, Wendy, for helping us. New Vision Church brings toys every year. The Community Foundation is a loyal contributor to us every year. We've got members of the Marine Corp League, VFW, The American Legion all out here to get this done. Without the efforts of this great community this wouldn't happened," Toys for Tots Coordinator, Rod Mayberry said.

If you weren't able to make ti out to Walmart, there's still time to donate. Contact Toys for Tots: 304-800-4501.