UK homeowner delays sale of home after Banksy mural appears

LONDON (AP) — Banksy’s latest mural is delaying a homeowner’s plans to sell in Bristol, England after it recently appeared on the house’s exterior wall. The British street artist’s piece, titled “Aachoo!!”, depicts an elderly woman sneezing, sending her dentures flying out of her mouth. The creation was discovered on the wall of the semidetached house on Thursday. The homeowners told the BBC on Saturday that British media reports that the sale is now off weren’t true. The homeowner’s son said the sale has been put on hold for 48 hours and the family was trying to ensure the artwork would be protected.