Wyoming County native and former Majority Leader leader shares experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the United States on Monday and will start being distributed as early as Tuesday.



At Friday's press conference, Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia, said hospitals, long-term care facilities, and pharmacies will be among the first recipients.



Whether you are in the first group or eligible later on, you may be still be wondering whether the vaccine is safe. To help encourage participation, one Wyoming County native decided to take that chance early on in hopes of helping others.



Rick Staton is a former West Virginia delegate, Majority Leader, and Prosecuting Attorney who is participating in a clinical trial with AstraZeneca for a vaccine that will not be available until March.



He got the shot on Monday and so far, he's only had the sniffles. However, he doesn't know whether the symptom related to the vaccine as there is a 50-50 chance he received the placebo.



"One of the most significant side effects is mild symptoms of COVID-19, which is actually a sign the vaccine is working."



Even with pre-existing conditions, it was a chance Staton wanted to take for his fellow West Virginians.



"I have a good friend who missed the Polio vaccine by weeks and is in a wheel chair. I had a cousin who missed the measles vaccine and was severely mentally and physically challenged and his mom had to raise him and his sister while running a business. I just wanted to do my part to push the ball along."



Ahead of the shot, Staton said he learned a lot about the vaccine through extensive research.



"They were already doing work on the Coronavirus vaccine before the pandemic. When COVID became a pandemic, they just shifted their energy toward this particular strain."







