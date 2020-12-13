Donations soar but nonprofits still struggle with pandemic

SEATTLE (AP) — The American spirit of generosity this holiday season may be no match for nonprofits dealing with the coronavirus. Despite record amounts of charitable donations this year, nonprofits across the country are being suffocated by the effects of the pandemic as organizations face soaring costs and demands for help, yet are largely without their own support systems, including volunteers and in-person fundraising events. December is generally the most important month for nonprofit revenues, as Christmas and end-of-year tax deductions typically drive a flood of charitable giving. All that might not be enough.