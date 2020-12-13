Fayette County man arrested for burglary charges, charged with multiple felonies

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - An Oak Hill man has been charged with multiple felonies after being arrested after a burglary.

On Wednesday, November 11th, a subject was chased away from a residence that he was believed to have been burglarizing in the Hilltop, WV area by a friend of the homeowner.

The following day, November 12th, the homeowner of the residence reported a burglary, in which resulted in a numerous amount of items being stolen.

Tools used for the burglary were discovered at the scene.

The subject who perpetrated the crime, Shane Steven Jones of Glen Jean, WV, was eventually identified and it was discovered that he was on parole at the time of the November 11th burglary.

A hold was placed on Jones by Parole Services for violations of his parole.

However, they were unable to take him into custody.

On Sunday, December 6th, The Oak Hill Police Department arrested Jones after a shoplifting complaint was made.

Jones' warrants from the burglary complaints, obtained by Sheriff's Deputies, were executed on him while he was already housed at Southern Regional Jail.

Jones is charged with two counts of Daytime Burglary, Breaking and Entering, two counts of Grand Larceny, and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

