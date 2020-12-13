Florida’s Johnson remains in critical, stable condition

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition at a hospital one day after he collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State. The team reported no change in Johnson’s condition from Saturday, when he was also critical but stable at Tallahassee Memorial. No details have been released about what might have caused Johnson to crumple to the floor as teams came out of a timeout early in the game. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried off the court as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief. ESPN declined to show any footage of the incident.