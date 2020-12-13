Four bodies found in Kanawha County home, two of them children

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Police are investigating a home in the Elkview, WV area after four bodies were discovered.

The bodies were found at a home on Cemetery Hill Drive Sunday morning at around 10:40 am after a family member went to check in on the family.

Deputies announced that two of the bodies discovered were children, believing them to be 12 and 3 years old.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford announced that police have located a fifth member of the family, a teenager, but no other details have been given at this time.

Rutherford stated it is currently unknown when the deaths occurred.

Rutherford did state that relatives tried to contact the residents of the home on Saturday and again on Sunday morning without any success before someone went to the home.

This is a developing story, updates will be given as more information is released from officials.