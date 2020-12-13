Protesters in Belarus keep pushing for leader’s resignation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Crowds of people took to the streets on the Belarusian capital of Minsk in a weekly protest against the country’s authoritarian leader who won a sixth term in office in a disputed election. Small rallies were scattered around more than 70 different areas of Minsk. Demonstrators gathered in groups and marched down residential areas of the city, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko. Mass protests have gripped Belarus since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a victory over his opponent Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She and her supporters refused to recognize the result, saying the vote was riddled with fraud. Some poll workers have backed up her claim.