Rain moves in tonight, changing to snow Monday morning

Low pressure moving along a frontal boundary will bring an increase in cloud cover through the evening, and eventually a soaking rain to the area late tonight. Lows tonight will gradually fall into the upper 30s/low 40s, with widespread rain developing after midnight and into the early hours of Monday.

As winds shift direction more out of the northwest behind this low pressure system into the pre-sunrise hours Monday morning, rain will make a gradual changeover to snow. For a few hours, low visibility due to intense snowfall rates and slick areas (mainly at higher elevations) will be possible Monday morning. It looks like the highest spots (over 3,500 ft) will see the changeover first, followed by the lower elevations. Snow should start mixing in by 5AM, gradually changing to all snow in most spots by 8-9AM Monday morning.

While the snow may seem to come down hard tomorrow morning at times, we are only expecting minor accumulations at best in most spots, because ground temperatures will be too warm. Temps will be in the mid to upper 30s when snow begins for most spots, so any sticking will mainly be limited to cars, trees, grass etc. The highest accumulations (generally just a couple of inches at max) will be seen along the ridge lines where the changeover will happen earlier and temps will be bit colder.

Most of our western facing slopes will see a trace to an inch or so, mainly on the grass. East of I-77, rain will mix in for longer periods of time, which means only a dusting/some flakes are expected. North of the I-64 corridor, especially across the ridges of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties, higher amounts will be possible with colder air present, especially around Snowshoe, WV which could see up to half a foot or snow of we snow. While not a "major event" for most, slick areas will still be possible Monday, as well as low visibility during the morning hours.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for NW Pocahontas county from 10 PM Sunday night until Monday afternoon. See watch here

As the day goes on Monday, rain and/or snow will taper off. However, temps won't rise, but will instead slowly drop into Monday afternoon.

The wind will pick up tomorrow as well, with gusts occasionally over 20MPH. Wind chills will therefore likely drop into the 20s for most of the day Monday. Road conditions COULD BE WORSE for some areas Monday night, as temps plummet into the upper teens and low 20s, creating a BLACK ICE HAZARD. Please be careful!

We look quiet and chilly with high pressure scooting in on Tuesday, but ANOTHER WINTER WEATHER THREAT looks to be on the way for this coming Wednesday. At this time, in looks like we could see rain, snow, and possibly even some ice through midweek. Stay tuned as we iron out the details this week! Make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News Weekend at 6PM and 11PM for the latest full forecast!