The Rev. James L. Netters Sr., civil rights advocate, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Rev. James L. Netters Sr., a civil rights advocate who was one of the first Black members of the Memphis City Council, has died. He was 93. Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Memphis announced Netters’ death on its website Sunday. Netters served as the church’s pastor for more than 60 years. The Memphis City Council says on Twitter that Netters’ legacy will never be forgotten. Netters was elected to City Council in 1967 along with two other African Americans. In 1968, Netters marched with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in support of a Memphis sanitation workers’ strike. It was King’s final act as a civil rights leader.