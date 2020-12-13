Virginia chooses to end season without playing in bowl game

Virginia is not going to a bowl game. A week before bowl announcements are due, on Dec. 20, the Cavaliers announced they will not be entertaining an invitation to a postseason game. The school said the decision came after the program’s captains and other leaders met with the team to discuss the postseason. The 5-5 Cavaliers had their regular season end Saturday in a 33-15 loss at Virginia Tech. Virginia fell short of the ACC’s desire that all schools play 11 games when its game at Florida State was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.