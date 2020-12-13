Winterplace opens for Winter season

FLAT TOP, W.Va. (WVVA) The cold temperatures are brought skiers from near and far to Winterplace on opening weekend. This year, there are a few changes in store to keep skiers safe from COVID-19.



The resort is asking skiers to purchase lift tickets in advance, outfit at the car, and stay six feet apart. Its also eliminating child care to further reduce the risk.



"It's a great way to physically distance, be active, and enjoy the beauty of Winter. Inside, we've also reduced seating capacity so you won't see nearly as many people inside the resort," said Tom Wagner, Exec. Vice Pres.



What impact the virus will have on the season's bottom line remains to be seen. While COVID-19 could have an impact on out-of-state travel, the resort could see a boost from those looking for outdoor activities to stay safe.



With the snow already hitting the ground this Winter, Wagner said Winterplace is off to a good start.



"The short runs we've had we've been able to produce more snow in a short amount of time which provides for a more dependable skiing service for the public."



Wagner said the resort employs several hundred workers each year, and this year, they have positions available in nearly every department.



To learn more, visit https://www.winterplace.com/