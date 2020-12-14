Affordable Care Act deadline ending Tuesday in the two Virginias

BLUEFIELD W. VA. (WVVA) - People living in the two Virginia's have a little more than 24 hours to sign up for or change their federal health insurance plan.

The open enrollment period for 2021's federal health insurance began on November 1, and ends on Tuesday, December 15, at midnight.

Jeremy Smith, the Project Director for West Virginia's navigator program, helps people find the right insurance to fit their needs. He said there could be detrimental consequences for people who don't sign up for coverage by Tuesday's deadline.

"If they miss that deadline, they may not have health insurance coverage at all for next year," said Smith. "We don't really want to see that happen because [for] somebody that doesn't have health insurance, one car wreck or one surgery could bankrupt them and their families."

Some people who own a small business or work for one may not have health benefits offered by the company they work for; which, is why the affordable care act is so crucial.

Kathy Rahall, the owner of Beauty Concepts, said it is too expensive for her to provide insurance coverage to her employees without cutting their pay.

"In order for me to offer insurance, they all make sixty percent, I would have to take back a little bit of that percent back to be able to even offer it, because as a business owner, there's no way possible I could even offer that," said Rahall.

Rahall said she is thankful her employees have the option to receive health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

Not only is federal health insurance an option for employees at small businesses, but it's also another option for people out of work due to COVID-19.

"We know that thousands of people across West Virginia have lost their jobs and their employer based health insurance so a lot of those folks have maybe never had to shop for health insurance," said Smith.

Smith said some people even qualify for financial assistance through the Affordable Care Act. He said these subsidies can go a long way in making insurance plans affordable for people and their families.

To apply for ACA coverage, visit this link to fill out an application and select a plan.

People without internet access can call the federal insurance call center at 1-800-318- 2596. The call center can also help with the application.

For people who need assistance with the application, West Virginia Navigator can help as well.