Another month, another sports bet record in NJ: $931M in Nov

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Another month, another sports betting record in New Jersey. The state’s gamblers wagered more than $931 million on sports in November, the latest in a string of monthly records set by a rapidly growing market that’s closing in on the $1 billion-a-month mark. It was the fourth month in a row that New Jersey set such a record. Atlantic City’s casinos, the three horse tracks that offer sports betting, and the state’s robust internet gambling industry saw nearly $289 million in revenue in November, a figure that does not include money bet on horses. That represented a 5.6% decline from Nov. 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.