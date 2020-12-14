Becoming drier during the afternoon; staying cold & breezy

Temperatures will continue to cool down throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will read in the lower-mid 30s for most.

Snow will wrap up by this afternoon (around 1PM). Flurries/light spotty rain showers are possible into the evening, but much drier conditions are in store.

Even though we dry out during this afternoon, we still need to lookout for blowing snow leading to poor visibility and slick spots/black ice as temperatures will be below freezing tonight!

Temperatures tonight will fall into the teens and the 20s. Bring those pets indoors and watch out for that outdoor plumbing!

Drier conditions are on deck overnight and throughout Tuesday as high pressure builds in. Tuesday will be considered a cooler than average day with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Expect another cold and dry night for Tuesday.

Wednesday Snow Event:

Precipitation will build in quickly on Wednesday morning. This is the second snow/mix event we are keeping our eyes on! We believe this event will have a bigger impact than the one today. Plowable snow along with icy conditions are possible. North of highway 460 should see a better chance for snow, while south of 460 may hold onto freezing rain/snow/rain. Stay with WVVA for totals and timings as we get closer to the event.