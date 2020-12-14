Biden aides hope Electoral College vote is GOP turning point

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden’s aides have a message for President Donald Trump and his supporters: It’s long past time to move on. With the Electoral College set to formally elect Biden as president on Monday, his aides say they hope Republicans will consider their own long-term interests and the country’s, accept Trump’s defeat and focus their attention on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and staving off economic tumult. Republicans, by and large, have stood by Trump as he’s made unsubstantiated claims of a rigged election and show no signs they’ll give Biden the semblance of a honeymoon period.