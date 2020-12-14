Skip to Content

China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s market regulator has fined Alibaba Group and a Tencent Holdings-backed company for failing to seek approval before proceeding with some acquisitions. Regulators also have launched a review of a merger of two online streaming platforms in the latest tightening of controls over the online industry. In a statement, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Monday that it fined Alibaba and China Literature, an online publisher and e-book company spun off by Tencent $76,500 (500,000 yuan) each, the maximum penalty. The moves come amid stepped up scrutiny of monopolistic behavior in the internet sector. 

