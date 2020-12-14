Commonwealth gears up to receive it’s first vaccine this week

(WVVA)- In the Commonwealth, medical centers are gearing up to distribute their share of the first wave of COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting this week, folks will be able to line up to get the vaccine for Coronavirus. Health care systems across the state, including Tazewell County, say their medical centers are expecting initial shipments to arrive in less than 24 hours.

A Clinch Valley Health statement from Richlands says they expect their vaccine Tuesday evening, with staff vaccinations set to begin Wednesday. It'll be a phased roll-out.

"The initial wave of vaccinations will be given to healthcare workers, at risk healthcare workers who are on the front-lines caring for patients, other healthcare workers who are in the COVID units, and also to nursing home patients who are at very high risk for infections and death," Carilion Clinic Chair of Medicine Dr. Paul Skolnik said.

Governor Ralph Northam says the Commonwealth is expecting around 70,000 doses, adding the vaccines are 95 percent effective.

"When our turn comes, my family and I will have no hesitancy about getting vaccinated. I strongly encourage every Virginian to get the vaccine." Governor Ralph Northam said.

"Vaccines do not give you COVID-19. Instead they spare your body to produce antibodies to the disease," Northam said.

Skolnik says the vaccine's availability to the general public will come in 2021.