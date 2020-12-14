Drying out briefly into Tuesday; Wednesday looks to bring a dose of rain, ice, and snow

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for all of the WVVA viewing area from Wednesday morning until early Thursday morning.

High pressure will be taking control of our weather pattern tonight. Aside from a few more flurries at high spots this evening, any snow/rain will fade and clouds should break up some during the overnight hours. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s for most, so BLACK ICE will be possible in spots overnight, please be careful!

Tuesday looks to bring some sunshine and chilly afternoon high temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s. Cloud cover will begin to increase late Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, a wintry MESS will be on our doorstep as low pressure and warmer air from the southwest rides over the colder air we'll have in place up against our mountains.

Since there will be differing air temperatures at different heights this go around, forecasting exact placement/and how much of a certain precip type will fall in a certain area will be challenging in the coming days.

As of now though, at least several inches of accumulating snow and sleet look possible for much of the area (but especially along and east of I-77, and north of the I-64 corridor).

Far west of I-77, downsloping/warmer air-flow will result in more rain and/or freezing rain, which will lessen snow totals. Along the I-77 corridor, especially at high elevations, ice accumulations could be from .10-20" of an inch in spots. The mix will wrap up Wednesday night, but a few more lingering snow showers could be possible at higher elevations through early Thursday.

Regardless of the amount, this system has the potential to bring more significant snow/ice that we've seen thus far this Winter, so pay attention to the forecast! Dangerous/slick travel and even some isolated tree damage/power loss can't be ruled out.