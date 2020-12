YOUNGSTOWN, OH. (WVVA) - WVU Tech gave Youngstown State a scare on Monday night, but the home team prevailed late for an 80-66 victory.

Darrin Martin (17), Tamon Scruggs (15) and Andreas Jonsson (12) all finished with double-digit points.

The Golden Bears out-shot the Penguins in every category, but WVU Tech's 20 turnovers were nearly twice YSU's total.

James Long and company return to action with another NCAA opponent in Morgan State on December 19.