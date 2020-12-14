Gov. Jim Justice to be among 1st to get vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he will get a coronavirus shot on Monday afternoon.

He expects to be vaccinated on the same day the first doses shipped nationwide for health workers and people in long-term care centers.

West Virginia officials say they want to demonstrate their confidence in the vaccine.

The White House on Sunday reversed a plan to vaccinate top government officials while essential workers and nursing home patients await first doses.

It could be months before the general public has access to a vaccine.

Others such as the governor of Tennessee are waiting until their population group is on the vaccine priority list.