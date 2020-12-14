Skip to Content

‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) - The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is underway with health workers getting the first shots on the same day the nation's COVID-19 death toll hit a staggering 300,000.

"Relieved" is the reaction of a nurse who got vaccinated early Monday.

Hospitals are rolling out the first small shipments, as boxes of precious frozen vials arrive at locations around the country.

How well initial vaccinations go will help reassure a wary public when it's their turn sometime next year.

