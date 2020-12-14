ICYMI: In Focus on ‘Beautiful Bluefield’ photo book

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - There is a photo book available for sale, which showcases the exterior and interiors of homes in the Bluefield area. The book also has photos of fountains, private sculptor gardens, city buildings, floral arrangements and more.

Photographer Hal Brainerd spent four years creating the images for the coffee table book and recently WVVA interviewed him for In Focus. The book was created by the Bluefield Beautification Committee, which consists of all volunteers. Member David Hardin was also interviewed for In Focus.

The book sells for $55, and Brainerd and Hardin say a book like this usually sells for $100 or more. To learn more, go here.

In Focus is a 30 minute show that airs every Sunday on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you have an idea for a segment, or if you'd like to be featured on the show, contact evening anchor/producer Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com